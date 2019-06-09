Will Forte, Jim Caviezel among Mardi Gras 2016 royalty

NEW ORLEANS - Two of the glitziest parades in New Orleans' Mardi Gras season have tapped Hollywood for their royalty.



A news release says the Krewe of Orpheus is bringing in Will Forte and the cast of his Fox sitcom "The Last Man on Earth," as well as HBO's "Westworld" stars Jimmi Simpson and Evan Rachel Wood.



The parade rolls Feb. 27, the night before Mardi Gras.



The group's "Orpheuscapade" party will feature rock star Bret Michaels, The Temptations and The Party Crashers.



The Krewe of Bacchus will feature actor Jim Caviezel as the god of wine in its parade Feb. 26. Caviezel played Jesus in the 2004 film "Passion of the Christ." He also has starred in the CBS science-fiction crime series "Person of Interest."