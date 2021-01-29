Why did the gator cross the road? Animal seen crossing Louisiana highway

LULING - An alligator was caught roaming a highway in St. Charles Parish Sunday afternoon.

According to a post by a passerby, the animal was seen walking on Highway 90. In a video posted by Lori Perkins Tassin, the animal can been seen walking through traffic before being captured.

The animal didn't appear to be afraid of the moving vehicles or the responding deputies.