34°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Why did the gator cross the road? Animal seen crossing Louisiana highway

2 years 6 months 2 weeks ago Monday, July 16 2018 Jul 16, 2018 July 16, 2018 10:19 AM July 16, 2018 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Raquel Derganz Baker

LULING - An alligator was caught roaming a highway in St. Charles Parish Sunday afternoon.

According to a post by a passerby, the animal was seen walking on Highway 90. In a video posted by Lori Perkins Tassin, the animal can been seen walking through traffic before being captured.

The animal didn't appear to be afraid of the moving vehicles or the responding deputies.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days