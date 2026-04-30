69°
Latest Weather Blog
Plaquemine Dow plant is flaring and will be for a few days, officials say
PLAQUEMINE - Officials say the Dow chemical plant in Plaquemine is flaring as a part of maintenance, leading to an orange glow in the sky.
The flaring was visible Wednesday night, and officials said it will take place over the next few days.
Trending News
"With low cloud coverage, the flare’s glow may look brighter and be visible from farther away than usual. This flaring is a normal part of our safety process," Dow said.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Beloved Livingston Parish crossing guard killed, hit by vehicle outside elementary school
-
BRPD: Police looking for person who shot at vehicle on Hollywood Street
-
Thursday Health Report: Doctors say drinking water after waking up beats morning...
-
Cats, dogs and guinea pigs up for adoption at Companion Animal Alliance's...
-
Mental health services available to those affected by Mall of Louisiana shooting
Sports Video
-
Zachary boys' basketball win back-to-back state title; celebration cancelled due to weather
-
Zachary girls' basketball team wins back-to-back titles
-
LSU softball prepares for final weekend of regular season
-
LSU pitching struggling to find their command
-
Tiger pitcher Casan Evans held out of play, return in question