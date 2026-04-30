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Two Baton Rouge stores sell winning Powerball tickets worth millions in April 29 drawing

1 hour 20 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, April 30 2026 Apr 30, 2026 April 30, 2026 7:19 PM April 30, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Two Circle Ks in Baton Rouge sold winning Powerball tickets in the April 29 drawing, the company said.

One location on O'Neal Lane sold a $2 million ticket, while another on Jones Creek Road sold a $1 million winning ticket, giving the city two of the 11 millionaires created in a single drawing statewide.

The winning numbers for the April 29 drawing were 03-19-35-51-67 and the red Powerball number was 15.

Six $1 million match-5 tickets and five $2 million match-5 plus Power Play tickets were sold across Louisiana, combining for $16 million in total winnings statewide.

The $143.4 million jackpot was claimed by tickets in Indiana and Kansas.

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The Louisiana Lottery says all players should sign the back of their tickets right after purchasing to protect their claim. Winning tickets for draw-style games must be claimed within 180 days of the drawing date.

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