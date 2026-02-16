Who is your hero? Zachary Mardi Gras parade brings focus to the heroes in peoples lives

ZACHARY - The inaugural Zachary Mardi Gras parade rolled down Church Street on Sunday for a day of catching beads, good vibes, and music.

The theme of the parade was "Everyday Heroes." A hero can be someone like Superman or Spider-Man, but in Zachary, a hero can be anyone.

"We help everyday heroes. We consider everyday heroes to be our teachers, first responders, and firefighters," CrossFit Zachary owner Fabian Herrera said.

Revelers told WBRZ that heroes can even be found in our homes. Addison Smith, who plays youth softball for LA Prodigy, told WBRZ that her mom is her hero.

"'She loves me, and she will always protect me. Basically, someone who is always there for me and will protect me no matter what," Addison said.

Smith's mother, Casey, teared up when her daughter said that.

"(It means) A lot. She's my firstborn, and I love her so much. It's our first parade here in Zachary," Casey said.

Paradegoer Chris Flowers told WBRZ that his hero is his dad. Flowers hopes his children will see him as a hero, like he sees his dad.

"He's just been my backbone through everything. He worked overseas for seven years to provide for his family and had a hard time overseas, facing things that were pretty tragic," Flowers said.

Another popular answer people gave was their teachers. Several floats featured pictures highlighting local educator Wytika Beard, who is making a difference in the lives of students.

"I'm actually the assistant principal at Northwestern Middle School in Zachary, and so I feel like I touch lives all the time, which makes me and all of us heroes," Beard said.

Everyone who spoke with WBRZ agreed that anyone can be a hero to someone else, even a person they don't know. Paradegoer Kierra Douglas does that through volunteer work.

"Over the weekend, I volunteered in a nursing home. It just showed me how much people in a nursing home actually do need. Like more hands-on help and stuff like that," Douglas said.