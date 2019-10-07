Who Dat? Pant-less Saints fan spotted in the Dome during Bucs game

Instagram: @theweekendschemers

NEW ORLEANS - A Saints fan was spotted in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome Sunday completely pant-less, and it's got many people asking the question... Who Dat? No really. Who is that?

A photo circulating online shows a woman at the Saints vs. Buccaneers game wearing an Alvin Kamara jersey and boots, but nothing else. It's unclear if the fan lost her bottoms, or perhaps assumed her jersey was long enough to cover up her lower half.

In any case, the tush-baring fan certainly broke the Dome's code of conduct—whether or not she was apprehended is still unknown.

New Orleans, still Drew Brees-less, beat Tampa Bay 31-24. The teams face each other again on Sunday, Nov. 17 at Raymond James Stadium.