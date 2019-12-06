57°
White House threatens to veto 'sanctuary cities' bill

4 years 1 month 2 weeks ago Tuesday, October 20 2015 Oct 20, 2015 October 20, 2015 10:37 AM October 20, 2015 in News
Source: Associated Press
By: Mary Clare Jalonick

WASHINGTON - The White House is threatening to veto Senate legislation cracking down on "sanctuary cities" that shield residents from federal immigration authorities.

The Senate is holding a procedural vote on the legislation Tuesday. The bill by Louisiana Sen. David Vitter would punish jurisdictions that prohibit the collection of immigration information or don't cooperate with federal requests. It would block them from receiving certain grants and funds. 

Republicans pushed the bill after the July 1 shooting of Kathryn Steinle in San Francisco. The man charged in the killing was in the country illegally despite a long criminal record and multiple prior deportations. The House passed a similar bill this summer.

The White House said in a statement that the bill could lead to mistrust between the federal government and local governments.

