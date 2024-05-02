White Castle High School receives $50,000 grant to fund STEM education

WHITE CASTLE - A local high school is receiving a grant to fun its STEM classrooms.

White Castle High School is receiving a $50,000 grant from NextEra Energy Resources through the company's charitable arm.

The money will go toward helping the school enhance its STEM opportunities by purchasing things like a 3D printer, a CAD system, and drones, while other portions of the grant will go toward funding a robotics curriculum for the school.

“We are grateful to NextEra Energy Resources for this grant that marks the beginning of a new journey to enhance STEM awareness and education at White Castle High School,” said Justin Williams, White Castle High school STEM educator. “The resources and updates afforded through this grant are a significant investment into our students’ futures.”