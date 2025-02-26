Which Tigers will shine at the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine?

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Multiple LSU Tigers are expected to attend the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine this week to showcase their skills. More than 300 of the top prospects for this year's NFL Draft will fill Lucas Oil Stadium in hopes of improving their draft stock.

On the offensive side of the ball, nearly all of the Tigers' offensive line will participate this week in Indianapolis. LSU offensive linemen Will Campbell, Emery Jones Jr., Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger will all be at the combine, as well as, star tight end Mason Taylor. Campbell is a projected top-10 pick while Jones Jr. and Taylor are projected to be picked on Day 2.

One of LSU's top wide receivers in 2024, Kyren Lacy, did not receive an invite to the draft after he was arrested in December of 2024 for negligent homicide and other charges connected to a fatal hit-and-run accident.

On defense, LSU cornerback Zy Alexander and defensive ends Sai'vion Jones and Bradyn Swinson were invited to show off their skill sets in front of coaches, scouts and front-office executives.

The combine begins on Thursday at 2 p.m. for defensive line and linebackers, followed by defensive backs and tight ends at 2 P.M. on Friday. The weekend continues at noon on Saturday with running backs, quarterbacks, and wide receivers and the combine wraps up on Sunday with offensive line drills beginning at noon.



The 2025 NFL Scouting Combine will air on the NFL Network.