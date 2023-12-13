What to expect for Baton Rouge's trash changes in the new year

BATON ROUGE - Changes are coming for the trash services in East Baton Rouge Parish. For a long time, North Baton Rouge was the place to bring trash in the parish. Changes could include adding two new sites to the southern part of the parish, making trash drop off more accessible.

A new pilot program could spread those services to other parts of the parish to drop off large waste that otherwise would not be picked up by dump trucks.

Adam Smith, the Director of Environmental Services for the City Parish, says the first two will be at the Old Central Plant site on River Road and at the South Waste Water Treatment site off of Gardere Lane.

The city-parish already owns both plots of land, which could cut costs and speed up the process.

"Whether its residents, landlords, whatever the case may be, they can bring materials to those sites, free of charge, and they can dump those items there," Smith said.

Also funding for the sites comes from the North Landfill Budget and would not be an additional cost to taxpayers.

The changes are an added reminder of what trash companies can pick up. Councilwoman Chauna Banks says things like mattresses can be picked up, but there are limits.

"If you get a tree cut down, don't expect the city to pick that up," Banks said. "There are weight limits for our equipment as well as weight limits for our trucks."

The new sites are expected to open in the first few months of the new year.