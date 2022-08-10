What to expect during your morning commute now that schools are back in

BATON ROUGE - With summer vacation ending this week and people heading back to work and school, more vehicles are on the roads during primetime commuting hours.

Commuters will see increased drive times, especially between the early 7 and 8 a.m. hours.

Drivers traveling in and out of Baton Rouge should expect significantly higher drive times on frequently used roadways.

Traffic build-up is extremely heavy as people drive eastbound across the Mississippi River Bridge getting off at the I-10/I-110 exit. Motorists will experience stop-and-go speeds through the area.

Drivers should also expect slower speeds driving into the city on I-12 westbound, where congestion begins around the Juban area.

City officials serve to remind drivers to use caution and prepare to leave the house earlier for extra time getting to places. Commuters are also urged to use care, especially around school buses and traffic guards who are giving signals.

If a traffic light is present while a crossing guard is directing, motorists are to follow the direction of the crossing guard. While school bus stop lights are on, drivers must stay at least 30 feet behind the bus. This makes the loading/unloading process safer for children.

School zones are now also active, and speed limits vary according to each zone. Drivers should pay attention to these areas and not use their cellular devices in any of the zones. Hands-free devices are also prohibited in school zones.

The DOTD also reminded drivers of when to stop for buses when their flashing lights are on.

Recognizing these driving advisories could lessen the chance of accidents and improve the longer driving times during early morning commutes.