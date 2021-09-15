What to do if FEMA denies your Hurricane Ida claim

Louisianans in 25 parishes are now eligible for federal assistance through FEMA after Hurricane Ida, and many have already been approved or denied in the weeks since.

Here's what you should know if your claim is denied:

You can appeal

- If denied, residents have 60 days from the date on their determination letter to appeal the decision.

Know why you were denied

-FEMA will often deny applications because of missing information. You should read the letter thoroughly to understand why you were denied.

Include evidence that supports your claim

- FEMA recommends you include proof that supports your appeal, such as photographs of the denied items at issue in the appeal, contractor-signed repair estimates, proof of repairs, a properly completed drying log, or any other documents, statements, photographs, or proof that supports the appeal.

- You can find a list of example documentation in the NFIP Flood Insurance Claims handbook.

Other important items to include

- The information shown on your NFIP policy’s Declarations Page: the policy number,

the policyholder name(s), the property address, which may not be your mailing address.

- Insurance letters showing what insurance is already covering.

- Proof the property is your primary residence, such as a copy of your driver's license, utility bills or other documentation.

- Proof of ownership of the property, such as mortgage documents or a deed.

- The best contact information for you.

- A copy of the insurer’s written denial of all or part of your claim.

- The specific details about your concern.

- Missing anything? Find out how to replace vital documents here: https://www.usa.gov/replace-vital-documents