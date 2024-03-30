What are the takeaways from the Washington Post's article on Kim Mulkey?

BATON ROUGE - A week after Kim Mulkey threatened The Washington Post with a lawsuit in a press conference for allegedly writing a "hit piece," the article was released Saturday morning.

The article serves as a reflection of Mulkey's career as a women's basketball coach, starting from her time as a player at Louisiana Tech to her rise as a nationally recognized head coach at Baylor and LSU.

It also touches on the controversial side of Mulkey's career, particularly at Baylor. Specifically, the article delves into whether or not Mulkey treated players differently because of their sexual preference. Brittany Griner, who played for Mulkey at Baylor and is gay, expressed that she did not know if Kim fully accepted her for who she was. Meanwhile, former LSU star Alexis Morris told ESPN that "Coach Mulkey is not homophobic."

The article also captures Mulkey's intensity; she had strained relationships with family members and appeared cold to anyone she perceived to disrespect her throughout her time in coaching. Staffers at Baylor and LSU allegedly barred cell phones from the room Mulkey spoke in to keep her tirades from being recorded.

Mulkey is also painted as an exceptional teacher and one of the essential parts of women's basketball. Within the criticism, Mulkey's tenacity and ability to win is clearly shown throughout the article.

Click here to read the entire article.