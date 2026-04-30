One Tank Trip: Jazz Fest

NEW ORLEANS — Jazz Fest draws close to half a million people from around the world to Louisiana each year for a celebration of music, food and culture.

The festival features more than 14 stages and 600 artists, from headliners like Stevie Nicks, The Eagles and Lainey Wilson, to hometown performers.

"Going to Jazz Fest for me is like going to music school. I'm an amateur musician myself," Tom Ordon said.

Beyond the big names, the festival showcases brass bands, zydeco, gospel and sounds rooted in Louisiana. Many attendees say it's the local artists that make Jazz Fest feel uniquely Louisiana.

"I love just the culture here. I love being in the presence of live music. I love seeing all the people dressing up, it's the best time," said attendee Audrey Johnson.

The festival has been a tradition since 1970 and draws visitors from across the country and around the world.

"I traveled from Long Island, New York, to come here. It's my second time, I'm happy to be back," said Olympia Vanblenis.

About 50 food vendors serve up dishes that reflect the flavors of the state. One vendor, John Ed Laborde, owner of Panorama Foods, has been serving crawfish bread at Jazz Fest since 1987.

"It's kind of like a calzone, it's cheeses and seasoning of crawfish wrapped in a homemade dough," Laborde said.

From jambalaya to fried chicken from places like Catering Unlimited, many of the dishes on offer come from family recipes passed down through generations.

"Yeah, these family recipes come from my mom and dad," Maya Jones said.

The festival is a road trip worth taking for anyone looking for music, flavor and culture.