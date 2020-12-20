Wet Saturday night, drying out overnight

Tonight and Tomorrow:

Tonight, widespread showers and a few rumbles of thunder will continue to move through southeast Louisiana. Rain could be heavy at times, especially south of Baton Rouge. Lows overnight will be in the low 50s. Sunday, a few light showers are possible in the morning. Majority of the day will be cloudy with highs only in the upper 50s.

Looking Ahead:

Beyond Sunday, the sunshine returns early next week with highs in the 60s as high pressure takes over. Wednesday, our next storm system will move in bringing a chance for showers and thunderstorms. The latest guidance shows the bulk of the rain moving through overnight Wednesday, into Thursday morning. After, cold air will filter into the region, likely some of the coldest we've seen this season. This will lead into a chilly Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.





-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton

