Wet but less hot start to the new week

The Forecast:



A few showers and thunderstorms that have developed this evening will begin to diminish after sunset. There will be an increase in cloud cover overnight, as lows drop into the mid 70s. Monday, expect a rainy start to the new work week. The morning will be mainly dry besides a few showers, but by the afternoon expect widespread showers and thunderstorms. A few may be locally heavy. Scattered showers and storms will continue into Monday night and Tuesday as well. This is all due to a 'cool' front, moving from north to south across our state.

Looking Ahead:

The front bringing showers and storms on Monday and Tuesday, will eventually make it to the coastline on Wednesday. This will allow for slightly less humid air to move in Wednesday and Thursday, and will also drop rain chances to almost 0. By Friday afternoon, the muggy summer air will move back in, setting up for more showers and storms next weekend. Click here to see the 7-day forecast.

-- Meteorologist Jake Dalton



Get hour-by-hour weather and current weather conditions for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device. Follow WBRZ Weather on Facebook and Twitter for even more weather updates and unique weather insight from the whole team!