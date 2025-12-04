Westdale Middle School closing tomorrow due to sewage issue

BATON ROUGE - Westdale Middle School will be closed on Friday, Dec. 5, due to a sewage issue, EBR Schools said.

A sewage backup was reported near the campus, and when contractors responded, the problem was confirmed to be with the city's main sewer line and not within the school.

Because repairs must be completed by municipal crews, the city could not guarantee the work will be finished by tomorrow morning. Officials said repairs are expected to be done with the school re-opening on Monday, Dec. 8.

The city-parish said earlier Thursday evening that heavy rain was impacting the city's sewer system.