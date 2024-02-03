58°
Westbound lanes of Atchafalaya Basin Bridge blocked after multi-vehicle accident, traffic backed up to Ramah

Saturday, February 03 2024 7:27 PM
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

Drivers in the westbound lanes of I-10 over the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge are at a standstill after a multi-vehicle accident at Mile Marker 131 around 7 p.m. 

Traffic has backed up to the Ramah exit. State Troopers are working the scene, removing wreckage and cleaning debris. 

No information about what caused the crash or the severity has been released. At 8:30 p.m., State Police said there is no estimated time when the roadway will be reopened. 

