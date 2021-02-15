West side shelter briefly open, now closed as power is restored

ADDIS - West Baton Rouge officials announced they planned to open a temporary shelter Monday night as many are left without power due to a severe winter storm.

The shelter was scheduled to open at 5 p.m. Monday at the Addis Community Center. It closed before nine after a majority of west side customers' power was restored.

According to Entergy and Demco, more than 100,000 households lost power in Louisiana Monday, with more than 2,500 reported in West Baton Rouge.