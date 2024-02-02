West Feliciana Saints bring home 3A State Title

New Orleans - The West Feliciana Saints made the fourth and final trip to the post-season count for their seniors, as they capped off their run with a Class 3A state title by beating Richwood 40-21.

The Saints had lost in the semi-finals in the previous three season, however with their shot in the Superdome on Friday night they made it count by winning the schools first title in football.

Devon "Smoke" Harris was named MVP of the contest after he helped break it open with a huge effort on special teams including a kick return for a touchdown to start the scoring in the second half and a single game record in the state championships with 167 return yards.

The Saints separated a tight ball game by scoring the final 17 points in the contest as Harris got into the endzone for the second time of the game racing in from six yards out to put his team in front 30-21.

West Feliciana running back Derek "The Burner" Turner also shined in this game as he had 13 carries for 140 yards.