West Feliciana's Kenan Cooper Makes History with swimming signing day

West Feliciana has had a history of athletes signing to play college sports but never for swimming. That all changed Wednesday as Kenan Cooper became the first Saint in school history to sign a national letter of intent to swim in college.

