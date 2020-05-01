West Feliciana Parish goes back on plan to allow businesses to reopen before stay-at-home order expires

Officials in West Feliciana parishes are no longer allowing businesses reopen this week.

According to The Advocate, businesses were going to follow certain social distancing guidelines and only hold a 25% occupancy. Restaurants would have taken significant steps to disinfect their eating areas between customers.

West Feliciana Parish President Kenny Havard told WBRZ he thought Governor John Bel Edwards was doing a "wonderful job" with the stay-at-home order, but rural parishes with smaller populations have different needs. He said the parish would act to shut businesses down if they don’t follow the rules or if their businesses start to attract crowds from Baton Rouge that are potentially problematic.

East Feliciana has not changed plans to reopen and additionally outlined that outdoor sports will be allowed so long as they are limited to four participants at a time. Churches are also allowed to open so long as they observe social distancing guidelines.

Nursing homes, schools, funeral homes, and day cares are still advised to follow CDC guidelines.