West Feliciana inmate captured after overnight escape
ST. FRANCISVILLE - The West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office has recaptured a work release inmate who escaped custody Wednesday night.
According to authorities, 30-year-old Lamario Patterson fled the facility located off West Feliciana Parkway around 10:30 p.m. At the time of his escape, Patterson was handcuffed and wearing leg restraints.
Around 10 a.m. Thursday, authorities reported that he had been captured.
Patterson was serving time for simple burglary and theft. He was sentenced in January of this year.
No further details were provided about Patterson's escape or capture.
