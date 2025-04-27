70°
Latest Weather Blog
West Baton Rouge Parish voters reject property tax renewals for drainage and libraries
PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish voters rejected a set of separate property taxes that would have continued to benefit the local library system and parish drainage works.
The renewal of a 7.2-mill property tax for drainage would have raised around $5.9 million a year and would have been used for maintenance, operations and construction costs, if needed.
The library has 4.1-mill property tax that would have raised $3.362 million a year if it had been approved.
Trending News
The only other issues of the parish ballot were four proposed constitutional amendments.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Volunteers, law enforcement participate in National Drug Take Back Day
-
Baton Rouge man killed in crash on I-12 in Livingston Parish
-
Alleged vehicle burglar wanted in four states arrested in Baton Rouge
-
Baker residents voice concerns over proposed subdivision on Comite Drive
-
Families enjoy gentle breeze, sunny weather at Port Allen kite festival
Sports Video
-
Four more former LSU Tigers get a chance at the NFL
-
Southern baseball comes from behind to beat Mississippi Valley State in game...
-
Florida run-rules LSU softball in series opener
-
Two University Lab athletes sign on to continue careers in college
-
LSU baseball puts disappointing mid-week loss behind them