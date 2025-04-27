70°
West Baton Rouge Parish voters reject property tax renewals for drainage and libraries

4 weeks 3 hours 33 minutes ago Saturday, March 29 2025 Mar 29, 2025 March 29, 2025 10:38 PM March 29, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PORT ALLEN — West Baton Rouge Parish voters rejected a set of separate property taxes that would have continued to benefit the local library system and parish drainage works.

The renewal of a 7.2-mill property tax for drainage would have raised around $5.9 million a year and would have been used for maintenance, operations and construction costs, if needed.

The library has 4.1-mill property tax that would have raised $3.362 million a year if it had been approved.

The only other issues of the parish ballot were four proposed constitutional amendments.

