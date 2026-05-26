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West Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Control to spray parks, schools after rainy Memorial Day weekend

1 hour 47 minutes 30 seconds ago Tuesday, May 26 2026 May 26, 2026 May 26, 2026 11:36 AM May 26, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Denetria Lee

PORT ALLEN — Rain over the Memorial Day weekend created conditions for above-average floodwater mosquito activity throughout West Baton Rouge Parish.

The parish's mosquito control agency says that spray truck operations are expected to begin Tuesday evening and run through Thursday night to help prevent an uptick in mosquito activity in standing water caused by the rainfall.

The West Baton Rouge Mosquito Control Department says none of the 34 mosquito samples submitted for testing last week came back positive for disease. The samples were sent to the LSU Disease Diagnostic Lab and as of May 26, all results were clear.

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The map of parish parks, recreation facilities and schools that are set to be sprayed this week is located here

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