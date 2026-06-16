Livingston Parish deputies arrest man wanted for multiple car burglaries after Monday search

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies in Livingston Parish found and arrested a man wanted for breaking into more than a dozen cars in St. Tammany Parish after a Monday evening search.

Law enforcement said around 6:15 p.m. that they were looking for Terrance Washington, 50, who was spotted at the Days Inn Hotel along Range Avenue in Denham Springs on Monday.

LPSO said Washington saw detectives outside the hotel and ran across the interstate and into a subdivision off Rushing Road.

Deputies found and arrested Washington around 7:30 p.m.

Washington was wanted for 18 counts of vehicle burglary in St. Tammany and illegal possession of stolen property and resisting an officer in Livingston.