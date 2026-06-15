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Sources: Brendan Sorsby plans to enter NFL supplemental draft

1 hour 34 minutes 37 seconds ago Monday, June 15 2026 Jun 15, 2026 June 15, 2026 8:54 PM June 15, 2026 in News
Source: ESPN
By: ESPN

Texas Tech transfer quarterback Brendan Sorsby plans to enter the NFL supplemental draft, sources told ESPN's Pete Thamel on Monday.

Sorsby's decision comes amid legal wrangling over his NCAA eligibility after he admitted to betting on college sports. Last week, Sorsby was granted a temporary injunction against the NCAA that could clear the way for him to play for the Red Raiders in 2026, even after he was declared ineligible.

In a statement Monday, Cody Campbell, chairman of the Texas Tech Board of Regents, said Texas Tech will not "seek the return" of any money paid to Sorsby through his NIL agreements with the university.

Campbell also noted, "The bottom line is that Texas Tech did absolutely nothing but act with complete integrity through this entire process."

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Sorsby, who has admitted to betting on college football, placed more than 9,000 bets, totaling at least $90,000, over three years while he was enrolled at Indiana, Cincinnati and Texas Tech, including at least 40 wagers involving his team, according to court documents. The NCAA has not seen evidence that Sorsby manipulated his performance, used inside information to make his wagers or shared privileged information with bettors, according to the documents.

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