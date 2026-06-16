Office of Juvenile Justice worker arrested, fired; allegedly failed to secure Bunkie youth facility

BUNKIE — A former juvenile justice specialist was arrested after an investigation found he neglected his responsibilities at a state youth facility.

Jamie Cadoree, 38, worked at the Acadiana Center for Youth, which is part of the Louisiana Office of Juvenile Justice. He was arrested around 3:30 p.m. on June 15 and faces a malfeasance in office charge.

According to authorities, a thorough investigation revealed that Cadoree had neglected his responsibilities and failed to maintain safety and security within the facility.

The Office of Juvenile Justice separated his employment. He was booked into Avoyelles Parish Prison.