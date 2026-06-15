Former EBRSO deputy accused of raping a child indicted in Livingston Parish

LIVINGSTON — A former deputy with the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office was indicted in Livingston Parish on Monday for the alleged rape of a child under the age of 13 and several other sex crimes.

WBRZ previously reported that Nicholas LoCicero of Denham Springs was arrested by the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office for two counts of first-degree rape in 2024, according to LPSO.

On Monday, LoCicero was indicted on five counts of first-degree rape of a child under the age of 13, one count of sexual battery of a child under the age of 13, three counts of indecent behavior with juveniles and three counts of molestation of a juvenile. He was ordered to be held without bond.

“Crimes against children are among the most serious offenses my office prosecutes. Anyone accused of preying on a child in Louisiana will be pursued aggressively by my office and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. No one is above the law, especially those sworn to uphold it,” Attorney General Liz Murrill said in a statement following the indictment.

The Attorney General's Office said that the case involves two female victims, with a majority of the charges relating to the younger victim.

LoCicero was previously terminated from the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office in March 2022 for "conduct unbecoming," or unsatisfactory work performance. According to the sheriff's office, he was not following up on reports or doing certain paperwork.

In 2017, while acting as a Livingston Parish deputy, LoCicero deliberately skipped out on three court hearings. He was supposed to testify in a trial but never showed, even after being held in contempt.

He was later hired by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office in 2022 before being fired in 2024, as the sheriff's office was notified of the rape allegations.