West Baton Rouge Parish Fire: Brown water could appear in taps as hydrant flow testing begins

PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Fire District has advised residents of the possibility of brown water appearing in taps during fire hydrant flow testing that is starting Monday.

The tests will start Monday and continue through Friday, West Baton Rouge Fire said.

The testing involves opening selected hydrants to full capacity, which may result in brown water appearing in taps in affected areas. The testing will start in the northern part of the parish and will progress to Brusly and Addis by Friday.

"The water is safe to drink and does not require a boil advisory," West Baton Rouge Fire said. "If you experience brown water, opening several faucets in your home can help flush it out."

Other hydrants will be flowing in the area to minimize the brown water, the fire department said.