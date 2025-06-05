87°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

West Baton Rouge Parish deputy fired after domestic violence arrest

53 minutes 20 seconds ago Thursday, June 05 2025 Jun 5, 2025 June 05, 2025 6:58 PM June 05, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's deputy lost her job after she was arrested on domestic violence charges Tuesday night. 

WBRSO said that former deputy 28-year-old Delicia Alfred was taken into custody by Baton Rouge Police officers and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for battery of a dating partner with child endangerment. 

Alfred, who had been a deputy since June 2021, was fired. 

Trending News

WBRZ has requested an affidavit of probable cause for Alfred, which will detail the specifics of the accused crime. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days