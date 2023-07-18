West Baton Rouge Parish deputies looking for woman connected to attempted murder investigation

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH - Deputies are searching for a woman they believe is connected to an attempted murder investigation.

According to the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office, 44-year-old Elizabeth Street is wanted for after the fact accessory to an attempted second-degree murder.

Deputies did not give details about when or where the crime happened.

Anyone with information about Street's whereabouts should call (225) 490-8599.