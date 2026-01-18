34°
West Baton Rouge Museum hosts Cajun Jam
PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Museum hosted its monthly Cajun Jam with the Cajun French Music Association on Sunday afternoon.
Attending musicians played instruments from fiddles and accordions to the washboard.
The CFMA says it is a dedicated event honoring the preservation of Cajun music and culture.
If you missed this month's event, plan to attend the next one. The free event happens on the third Sunday of every month from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.
