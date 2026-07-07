Baton Rouge man shot, killed by Shreveport Police after firing at officer

SHREVEPORT — A Baton Rouge man was shot and killed Sunday morning by Shreveport Police after allegedly firing his gun at an officer.

Shreveport Police said that the officer was responding to reports of a fight in an alley behind Sand Bar in Shreveport around 4:30 a.m. when Timothy Terrell Christian, 27, exchanged fire with an officer. Police reports said Christian shot first, and the officer shot back multiple times.

The officer suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery.

"This incident is another reminder of the dangers our officers face every time they answer a call for service," the Shreveport Police Department said in a statement. "What began as an attempt to stop a fight ended with an officer being shot in the line of duty."

Christian was transported to Ochsner LSU Health Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at 5:54 a.m., according to the Caddo Parish Coroner's office.

An autopsy has been ordered. The shooting is under investigation by Louisiana State Police.