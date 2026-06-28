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West Baton Rouge Fire Department responds to grease fire on Court Street in Port Allen
PORT ALLEN — The West Baton Rouge Fire Department responded to a fire on Court Street in Port Allen on Saturday.
According to the department, fire crews discovered a grease fire in the kitchen of a manufactured home before quickly extinguishing the flames, containing the damage to the kitchen area of the home.
There were no reported injuries.
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The department reminded residents that cooking is the leading cause of home fires and warned to never use water on a grease fire, as it can cause the fire to spread explosively.
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