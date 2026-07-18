Sports2-a-Days Preview: Scotlandville Hornets

BATON ROUGE - Scotlandville head coach Richard Oliver enters year two of his tenure with the Hornets with nowhere to go but up. Scotlandville finished the 2025 season just 1-9 on the year, with a couple nasty losses to Catholic and Central to boot.

On defense, the Hornets will be starting almost entirely from scratch. Just one corner returns to the unit that allowed 30 or more points in all but two of their games in 2025. Coach Oliver and his staff have been moving their offensive players around to find out who can play where on defense, including their guys on the offensive line.

What the Hornets lack on defense in returning talent on defense, they make up for that with the faces they have coming back on offense. Eight players come back from the 2025 roster, but the Hornets will have a different QB in Keaven Grows.

With Scotlandville moving down to 4A, Coach Oliver feels his team will match up against every team on their schedule. The Hornets open the 2026 season on the road at West Feliciana.