Walk Beyond the White Coat shines a light on the many roles doctors embrace

BATON ROUGE — While a white coat is a powerful symbol of medicine, it doesn't tell the whole story.

Walk Beyond the White Coat, founded by Dr. Malini Dasari, M.D., is a movement that celebrates physicians as more than healthcare providers. It shines a light on the many roles doctors embrace as leaders, advocates, innovators, mentors, artists and change makers both inside and outside the exam room.

"Medicine gave me the profession, but I think the purpose gave me the mission," Dr. Dasari said. "So every time I walk into different avenues, I feel like my job didn't stop in the clinic."

Dr. Dasari participates in community service, mentors young kids and helps medical graduates develop skills in her spare time outside of the clinic.

"Healing doesn't stop in the clinic; healing can go far beyond."

Dr. Dasari shared a plethora of ways that doctors make a difference in their communities that often go unnoticed.

"Being a doctor puts you in a beautiful place in the world. You are healers. You are advocates for your patients. You also bring some culture ... you are innovators ... you can leave a legacy by leading the younger generations."

She went on to say that much of the education happening in the outside world is coming from more unprofessional people rather than professionals.

"I don't think we have enough doctors educating beyond the clinic walls."

A big conversation amongst doctors in recent years has been burnout. Dr. Dasari said that when a physician attaches their value to productivity, that's where the burnout begins.

"I think as a physician we need to nurture our inner selves," Dr. Dasari said. "We need to nurture our likes, our passions, and that's when it will repurpose everything and bring it to the center of who we are. That's when we can give our best selves, our empathy, our compassion; everything comes from there, and as a person we can provide better to our patients. "

Dr. Dasari went on to share that physicians don't have to choose between being an excellent doctor and an authentic person.

"With this avenue, I was able to do a lot more than I would do just being a doctor."