LSP: Woman arrested after I-55 crash in Tangipahoa Parish kills one person

TICKFAW — A man died after a crash on Interstate 55 near La. Highway 442 in Tangipahoa Parish late last night, according to Louisiana State Police.

Randall P. Belaire, 26, of St. Martinville was an unrestrained rear-seat passenger in a 2009 Chevrolet Trailblazer that was stopped on the right shoulder of the interstate with its hazard lights on.

A Kia Carnival driven by Brianna L. Hutson, 27, of Magnolia, Mississippi was traveling south on I-55 when, for reasons still under investigation, it veered off the road to the right and struck the rear of the Chevrolet.

Belaire died at the scene. The driver of the Chevrolet and three other passengers, all of whom were properly restrained, sustained minor injuries and were taken to a local hospital.

Hutson and a front-seat passenger in the Kia were also properly restrained and sustained minor injuries. Both were transported to a local hospital for treatment.

During the investigation, police say Hutson showed signs of impairment. After she was medically cleared at the hospital, she was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Correctional Facility on charges including vehicular homicide, five counts of vehicular negligent injuring, careless operation and open container.