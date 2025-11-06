West Baton Rouge drainage tax renewal on ballot after failing in March

PORT ALLEN - In West Baton Rouge, there are several tax renewals on the Nov. 15 ballot, including a 10-year drainage tax renewal that would generate around $5.9 million each year.

For a property values at $250,000, it will cost the property owner $180 per year, or $15 each month. It will be less than that if a homestead exemption applies.

"This is a renewal, it's not a new tax and it's something that they've been paying for quite some time. It being a dedicated tax to drainage. It can't be used on anything else besides drainage projects, salaries for our drainage department, machinery and equipment and any other type of materials that we need within our drainage department," West Baton Rouge Parish President Jason Manola said.

This is the second time this renewal is on the ballot. Back in March, it lost in nearly 2/3rds of the parish's 30 precincts.

It could go on the ballot a third time if it fails this time around, but Manola is hopeful his recent efforts to win passage are successful this time.

"I've been to several different speaking engagements that I've spoken to, you know all the municipalities. I've spoke to several senior groups. We're doing word of mouth. Using all of our social media," Manola said.

If it fails, drainage projects could be forced to require funding from a different source.

"You can't totally eliminate drainage, so there would have to be some significant scaling back of our drainage department. You may have to combine certain departments, whether it's roads, anything that's being paid currently out of our general fund. That's the only other revenue source that we could go to would be our general fund," Manola said.

WBRZ got the chance to talk to several West Baton Rouge voters about the drainage tax. Voter John Kissner said he feels there are already too many taxes.

"They want to renew a whole lot of taxes that I think are already too high. That's why I always have to come because a lot of the times they'll slide these votes in," Kissner said.

Voter Floyd Gomez says that drainage is too important not to pass.

"It's a renewal so it doesn't change the tax that I'm paying already on my property, but second, I don't like to get flooded out, so keeping the ditches clean are kind of important," Gomez said.

Early voting runs through Saturday, Nov. 8 before Election Day on Nov. 15.