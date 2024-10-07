West Baton Rouge deputy arrested after investigation into fuel theft

PORT ALLEN - A deputy with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office was arrested and fired from the office after it was found he allegedly fueled his personal vehicle using sheriff's office funds.

On Sunday, the office was notified of a potential fuel theft after an employee, later identified as 18-year-old Joshua Dangerfield, was seen filling up his personal vehicle at a parish-operated pump.

Dangerfield was assigned as a transporter with the Work Release Facility and had a fuel card for the office van he drove. He was seen using that card to fill up his own car.

He was terminated from his position and subsequently arrested for theft and malfeasance in office. He had been employed with the office since June 2024 and was released on an $11,500 bond.