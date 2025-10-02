West Baton Rouge deputies arrest man suspected of distributing meth, marijuana

PORT ALLEN - The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office arrested a man they say distributed methamphetamine and marijuana.

Deputies say they conducted multiple undercover purchases of methamphetamine and marijuana from Garrett Taylor, 56. Taylor was arrested Wednesday before deputies searched his residence.

Agents seized more than 45 grams of methamphetamine, over 50 grams of marijuana, and more than 10 grams of psilocybin mushrooms.

Taylor was booked for distribution of schedule one drugs and distribution of schedule two drugs alongside multiple possession charges. His bond was set for $375,000.