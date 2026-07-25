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16-year-old killed, 1 injured in Baton Rouge double shooting Friday
BATON ROUGE — A 16-year-old is dead, and one person is injured, after a shooting on Oswego Street Friday night, according to police.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, officers responded to the area at around 8:00 p.m. and found a male lying near a vehicle with gunshot wounds.
While on scene, officers say they learned of a second victim on Wyandotte Street; both were taken to a hospital.
16-year-old Braelyn Anderson died from his injuries. The second victim is expected to survive.
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No suspects or motive have been identified. Anyone with information can contact 225-344-7867.
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