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McKowen Baptist Church back to school bash offers free health resources and haircuts

1 hour 16 minutes 10 seconds ago Saturday, July 25 2026 Jul 25, 2026 July 25, 2026 3:57 PM July 25, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — Families gathered at McKowen Baptist Church for a Back to School Bash that offered free services and community resources ahead of the new school year.

The event featured a live DJ, a kids zone and a food truck. Free community health resources and screenings were also available on site.

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Organizers held drawings for free haircuts and hairstyles, giving students a chance to head back to class prepared.

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