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TPSO: Alleged drug dealer arrested in Tickfaw SWAT operation

1 hour 22 minutes 29 seconds ago Friday, July 24 2026 Jul 24, 2026 July 24, 2026 5:46 PM July 24, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

TICKFAW — Deputies arrested an alleged drug dealer during a SWAT operation in Tickfaw, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said Friday.

After receiving tips from the public, TPSO began monitoring a home along Highway 1064 that was within 500 feet of a church in early July. 

On Friday, the sheriff's office announced that a TPSO SWAT unit, along with deputies and Hammond Police Narcotics officers, raided the home and arrested Kevin Thomas, 43, and one other person who had an outstanding warrant.

TPSO said it seized 11,000 grams of synthetic marijuana, ecstasy pills, two handguns, one of which was stolen, a shotgun and $4,000 in cash that was hidden in the oven.

Thomas was booked into the Tangipahoa Parish Jail on various drug and gun charges. 

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