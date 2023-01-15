West Baton Rouge communities honoring the lives of two teens killed in police chase

BATON ROUGE - Over on the west side of the Mississippi River, community members are rallying to raise money for the families who lost two Brusly High students after a high speed police chase.

On Saturday, a line of at least 80 bike riders gathered for the special ride in remembrance of 17-year-old Maggie Dunn and 16-year-old Caroline Gill who died in the accident.

"I had to do this for the family," said Brian Josaon, president of United Riderz bike club.

Josaoan said he hosted the bike ride to raise money for the impacted families.

"It hurts, I know it hurts, for the families and the community," Josaoan said.

Along their route, they passed the houses of the Dunn and Gill families to show support. On their way back, they stopped by the site of the accident, now filled with a memorial in honor of the two girls.

It wasn't the only event going on Saturday in honor of the two cheerleaders.

"It's super special, not just today — it's been the last two weeks," explained Jason Hammack, owner of Court Street Cafe, one of many local restaurants hosting fundraisers for the family.

The events brought in support from those who would have otherwise been considered rivals.

Tori Haynes is the mother of a cheerleader at an opposing high school. Her daughter made a special poster for Maggie, Caroline and Liam. She says this day brought them together in a different way.

Just a few weeks ago, her daughter gathered with the girls out on the field, joining them in cheerleading stunts.

"You never know how much support means to people when things like this happen, so just coming out and showing support, it could mean the world to someone," Haynes said.

So far, the community has raised almost $20,000.

With a series of fundraisers in the weeks to come, the community's drive is clear to see in their efforts to support the families suffering after the death of two lives taken too soon, and one still in critical condition.

Some funds will be used for funeral expenses, while others will be used to support 20-year-old Liam Dunn, who is still hospitalized.

Liam was the third passenger in the car with the girls, and he's the only survivor. He's still in critical condition, but Saturday, family members said Liam's ventilator has been removed, and he is breathing on his own.

