Welcome the LSU Women's Basketball team back to the PMAC during a free event Tuesday night
BATON ROUGE - Take an opportunity to welcome the women's basketball national champions back to their home court during a free event Tuesday night.
The LSU Women's Basketball team is hosting its annual Welcome Back Event in the PMAC Tuesday night at 7 p.m.. Fans will have the opportunity to hear from Coach Kim Mulkey and even meet the team.
Doors will open at 6 p.m. and the first 1000 fans through the door will receive free Cane's.
