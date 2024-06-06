Wednesday's Health Report: The health benefits of pickles

BATON ROUGE — For many people, a good burger is not complete without the crunch of a pickle. But the benefits may go beyond just the taste.

"It really depends on the kind of pickle, but also the consumer. So, it's really important to know, you know, your health conditions going in – and that will determine how healthy or how often you can consume a pickle. And then also the type of pickle that you like will also kind of determine the health benefits,” Beth Czerwony, a registered dietitian, said.

Pickles generally offer fiber, antioxidants and vitamins to support eye and heart health. Fermented pickles are a good source of probiotics, which are helpful for your gut.

Pickles are also often low in calories, but it's important to remember that sweet pickles tend to have added sugar while dill pickles are high in sodium. Pickle juice can have other benefits because of the electrolytes.

"We've seen that some people that have cramping in their legs – that gets resolved with a shot of pickle juice. And then a lot of times, too, athletes will use that as an electrolyte replacement, as well, if they're not perhaps using an oral rehydration solution,” Czerwony said.

Although pickles have some health benefits, experts say it is important to read the label on the jar. You want to keep an eye on the amount of sugar and salt, especially if you have diabetes or high blood pressure.