Student shot at Baker High School, one person detained; school on lockdown

BAKER - A Baker High School student was shot while leaving the school on Wednesday morning, officials say.

Law enforcement was called to the school shortly after 10 a.m. The victim was taken to a hospital in stable condition.

Baker Police Chief Carl Dunn said police have detained one person who was leaving the scene.

A bystander, Renee Woods, told WBRZ she saw the victim lying in the back parking lot after the shooting happened and then saw a red truck flying down the street.

Dunn said that there was not a school resource officer at the school when the shooting happened.

Early Monday morning, Baker Police took a person of interest into custody after at least one person fired shots just outside the fence of the school's football field during an early morning practice.

Dunn said on Tuesday that in response to the shooting, a SRO would be at the school at all times when students are on campus.

During a press conference, Helix Schools Superintendent Preston Castille said that summer school students will be transitioning to virtual learning indefinitely and they've suspended all sports practice and any other activities until further notice.

Castille called the situation extremely disheartening and disappointing

"I know there are families out there and parents who are worried. I would be worried," he said.

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