Wednesday's Health Report: Oral nicotine pouches like Zyn encourage addiction among teenagers

BATON ROUGE — Oral nicotine pouches have made the fight against addiction in teenagers even more difficult.

They are small pouches put between the gum and upper lip so nicotine can be absorbed into the body.

Researchers at Ohio State University warn that these pouches, available in various nicotine strengths, could be a gateway to tobacco addiction. They're easy to conceal and use, which appeals to students and young adults.

Experimentation with pouches could lead to stronger nicotine dependence and even pave the way for addiction to other substances. The lack of regulation on these products makes the problem worse.

Parents are urged to be vigilant. Many nicotine products are disguised as everyday items, making them easily accessible to teens. Getting professional help when needed is the key to protecting young people from the harmful effects of nicotine addiction.