Wednesday's Health Report: Learn early Alzheimer's signs during Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month

BATON ROUGE — June is Alzheimer's and Brain Awareness Month.

More than seven million Americans ages 65 and older are living with Alzheimer's right now and the Alzheimer’s Association says 14 million Americans in that age group are expected to be living with the disease by 2060.

"This is a public health crisis,” Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer at the Alzheimer's Association Carl Hill said about the disease, which is the sixth leading cause of death for Americans 65 and up.

Early detection gives patients a better chance of benefiting from treatment.

A new campaign is aimed at making people aware of ten early Alzheimer's warning signs. The following are signs to look out for that are often mistaken for normal aging:

- Memory loss that disrupts daily life

- Challenges in planning or solving problems

- Difficulty completing familiar tasks

- Confusion with time or place

- Trouble understanding visual images and spatial relationships

- New problems with words in speaking or writing

- Misplacing things and losing the ability to retrace steps

- Decreased or poor judgment

- Withdrawal from work or social activities

- Changes in mood and personality

"Early detection can really help ensure a loved one receives the best care, support and access to treatment,” Hill said.

Experts say close family members are usually the first to notice these changes in a loved one, so being aware of the potential signs is critical.

"With that knowledge, empower your family members to have a conversation about Alzheimer's if they notice a difference in their loved ones' attitude or or behavior,” Hill added.